TOYOTA GAZOO Racing And Lexus Hold World Premiere Of GR GT, GR GT3, And Lexus LFA Concept



Three models positioned as flagships in the manner of the Toyota 2000GT of yesteryear and the Lexus LFA make their world premiere.

As an embodiment of“Toyota's Shikinen Sengu”, preserving and passing on the“secret sauce of car-making” to the next generation is one aim of development.

The GR GT is a new GR-brand flagship sports car that further advances the making of ever-better motorsports-bred cars.

The GR GT3 is a GR GT-based, FIA GT3-spec race car for all customers who want to win races. The Lexus LFA Concept is a concept model aimed at creating a BEV sports car that exceeds customers' expectations.

Toyota City, Japan, December, 2025: TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) and the Lexus brand held the world premiere today of TGR's GR GT and GR GT3 and Lexus' Lexus LFA Concept – three models positioned as flagships in the manner of the Toyota 2000GT of yesteryear and the Lexus LFA.

The GR GT, GR GT3, and Lexus LFA Concept were born from the conviction of Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) Chairman Akio Toyoda, aka Master Driver Morizo, that certain car-making skills must be preserved and passed on to the next generation. Together, the three models symbolize“Toyota's Shikinen Sengu”.

Shikinen Sengu is a traditional Japanese shrine ritual during which a Shintoshrine's core structures and elements are rebuilt every few decades. The ritual involves not only rebuilding the shrine itself but also recrafting its furnishings and ceremonial garments housed within. As such, it serves as a platform for artisans of a wide range of traditional Japanese crafts―including architecture, blacksmithing, and weaving―to pass on their skills to the next generation.

The three unveiled models are being positioned as TMC's flagship sports cars, in the footsteps of the Toyota 2000GT and Lexus LFA. They embody“Toyota's Shikinen Sengu” through the making of sports cars by preserving and passing on to the next generation fundamental car-making skills and incorporating new technologies. All three are being developed together under a shared philosophy centred on three key elements: a low centre of gravity, low weight with high rigidity, and the pursuit of aerodynamic performance.

GR GTA new flagship pursuing overwhelming performance:

The GR GT is a new flagship sports car that further advances TGR's philosophy of making ever-better motorsports-bred cars. A diverse range of drivers, including Master Driver Morizo, professional drivers Tatsuya Kataoka, Hiroaki Ishiura, and Naoya Gamo, and in-house evaluation drivers, was involved in its development from the concept formulation stage. All aspects of development prioritized the driver's perspective, starting with the driving position.

Master Driver Morizo urged the development team onward with calls of“I want you to go all out,” and“I want you to push even further.” In response, those involved overcame an unprecedented number of challenges across every domain, from development to manufacturing, including the adoption of Toyota-first new technologies.

Centred on front-engine, rear-wheel-drive vehicle packaging, the GR GT features a thoroughly low centre of gravity and adopts Toyota's first all-aluminium body frame for low weight with high rigidity, as well as styling that gives paramount priority to aerodynamics. Its power unit is a hybrid system that pairs a newly developed 4.0-liter, V8 twin-turbo engine and a single electric motor offering a maximum system output of 650 PS or greater and maximum system torque of 850 Nm or greater for overwhelming performance.

The GR GT's drivetrain uses a carbon-fibre torque tube and a transaxle layout. The rear-located transaxle is equipped with an 8-speed automatic transmission, a single electric motor, and a mechanical, limited-slip differential. The result is driving performance that is easy to handle for drivers of all skill levels and that enables drivers to fully interact with the car.

GR GT3A new FIA GT3-spec race car built with a driver-first approach:

Based on the GR GT, the GR GT3 was engineered to compete in races worldwide. Created in accordance with FIA GT3 regulations―the top category for production-vehicle-based customer motorsports―it aims at being chosen by both professional and gentleman drivers who want to win, as well as being easy to drive for anyone behind the wheel. Its aluminium space-frame chassis, low-mount double wishbone suspension, and 4-liter, V8 twin-turbo engine are all drawn from the GR GT.

Going beyond just aiming to make the GR GT3 a high-performance race car, TGR is also preparing to establish an optimal support system for customers competing in international GT3 series races.

Lexus LFA Concept: Sights set on being a true BEV sports car

Created to be a true battery electric vehicle (BEV) sports car that exceeds customer expectations, the Lexus LFA Concept is a concept model that, like the GR GT and GR GT3, was developed under a one-team approach with Master Driver Morizo. It inherits and evolves the LFA's spirit, pursuing a balance of styling and driving performance. By leveraging technology and car-making skills that must be preserved, Lexus is transforming the perception that BEV sports cars are still in their infancy and is taking on the challenge of shaping the future of car-making.