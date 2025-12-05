403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
DP World ILT20 Season 4 Provides Exposure To Bowlers From African Countries, Extending League's Commitment Of Developing Cricket In ICC Associate Nations
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) he DP World International League T20 (ILT20), under the aegis of the Emirates Cricket Board, reinforced its commitment to global cricket development through the DP World ILT20 Player Development Initiative, which sees seven talented cricketers from African ICC Associate Members included in the DP World ILT20 Season 4. The groundbreaking initiative provides emerging players from Botswana, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Uganda invaluable exposure to elite-level cricket, training alongside international stars across DP World ILT20 franchises. Joining the franchises are Francis Mutua (Kenya) with Desert Vipers, Juma Miyagi (Uganda) with Gulf Giants, Katlo Piet (Botswana) with Sharjah Warriorz, Martin Akayezu (Rwanda) with ADKR, Mohammed Yunusu Issa (Tanzania) with MI Emirates, Peter Aho (Nigeria) with Dubai Capitals, and Samuel Conteh (Sierra Leone) with Sharjah Warriorz as well. Furthermore, this program offers players rare opportunities to train in world-class facilities, learn from experienced coaches, and watch professional match preparations firsthand – critical experiences for developing cricket ecosystems in their home nations. Speaking on the development, DP World ILT20 CEO David White said:“At DP World ILT20, we believe in cricket's power to create opportunities and bridge communities. Bringing these talented cricketers from African Associate Nations into our franchises reflects our commitment to developing the game beyond traditional boundaries. These young players will train alongside some of the world's best, gaining experience that will transform not just their careers but cricket in their home nations. This is what global cricket development looks like in action.” Sumod Damodar, Vice Chairman of Botswana Cricket Association (BCA), said:“Every young cricketer aspires to achieve, as one should, and an opportunity as presented to Katlo Piet, by DP World ILT20, is a pathway to such dreams. The experience of being with and around top cricketers from across the world, practicing, interacting, and watching them in action from up close, is quite invaluable. Katlo can only come back with a fresh new bag of tricks.” Mr Uyi Akpata, President of Nigeria Cricket Federation, described the initiative as transformational: “Inviting Peter Aho to interact with top players at the DP World ILT20 Season 4 not only exposes him to having a more professional outlook, but now serves as a catalyst for our players aspiring to play the game at the highest level within and outside the continent.” Cricket Uganda Chairman Jackson Kavuma hailed the moment as historic: “Juma is disciplined, hardworking and gifted. If he applies himself well in UAE, he will open doors not only for himself but for other Ugandan and African players. Our relationship with Mr. Mubashir Usmani and the DP World ILT20 leadership has been excellent, and we are grateful that Uganda continues to be recognised in elite cricket conversations.” The DP World ILT20's commitment to Associate Members' development extends beyond competition, creating pathways for emerging talent from underrepresented cricket regions. The DP World ILT20 Player Development Initiative serves as an investment in Associate Members' cricket's future, equipping players with skills and knowledge to elevate standards in their respective countries. The seven cricketers have joined their respective franchises for the duration of Season 4. They will be gaining insights that will benefit their national teams and inspire the next generation of African cricketers. The six-team, 34-match DP World ILT20 Season 4 began on Tuesday, 2 December, the UAE National Day (Eid-Al-Etihad), at the iconic Dubai International Stadium with a spectacular opening ceremony headlined by singer Ali Zafar. The final will be played at the DIS on Sunday, 4 January.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment