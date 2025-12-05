James Heydon
- Associate Professor, Environmental Criminology, University of Nottingham
James' expertise lies in environmental harm more broadly and air pollution more specifically. Sitting in the field of criminology, James researches the effectiveness of formal and informal social controls aimed at addressing environmental problems. This includes the more traditional 'top-down' approaches, such as law and regulation, but also those deemed 'bottom-up', such as the application of deviancy labels by 'non-elite' groups and different forms of education.Experience
- 2019–2025 Associate Professor, University of Nottingham
