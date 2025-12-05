403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Social Affairs Min. Commends Volunteer Work In Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Social Affairs, Family, and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwailah affirmed on Friday that volunteer work Kuwait is an integral part of the national identity and a deeply rooted tradition in the society, on the International Volunteer Day, observed annually on December 5
We look forward to institutionalizing volunteer work and developing its tools so that it becomes a strategic pillar that supports Kuwait's objectives, Minister Al-Huwailah said in a statement to KUNA.
She praised the outstanding model presented by volunteer teams and participants in the national campaign "This Is Your Role", which concluded last Thursday.
Al-Huwailah highly commended the tremendous efforts exerted by the participants in the campaign, stressing that their dedication to preserving the environment and public facilities serves as concrete proof of their awareness.
She expressed her sincere appreciation to all sponsoring and participating entities from both the public and private sectors, as well as civil society organizations involved in the campaign.
The ministry is continuing its efforts to develop regulatory frameworks for volunteer work and transform it into a sustainable institutional practice aligned with the goals of the Kuwait Vision 2035, she added.
Al-Huwailah concluded her statement by expressing her appreciation to all volunteers in Kuwait, affirming that their efforts constitute a genuine contribution to the nation's social and humanitarian progress. (end)
ays
We look forward to institutionalizing volunteer work and developing its tools so that it becomes a strategic pillar that supports Kuwait's objectives, Minister Al-Huwailah said in a statement to KUNA.
She praised the outstanding model presented by volunteer teams and participants in the national campaign "This Is Your Role", which concluded last Thursday.
Al-Huwailah highly commended the tremendous efforts exerted by the participants in the campaign, stressing that their dedication to preserving the environment and public facilities serves as concrete proof of their awareness.
She expressed her sincere appreciation to all sponsoring and participating entities from both the public and private sectors, as well as civil society organizations involved in the campaign.
The ministry is continuing its efforts to develop regulatory frameworks for volunteer work and transform it into a sustainable institutional practice aligned with the goals of the Kuwait Vision 2035, she added.
Al-Huwailah concluded her statement by expressing her appreciation to all volunteers in Kuwait, affirming that their efforts constitute a genuine contribution to the nation's social and humanitarian progress. (end)
ays
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment