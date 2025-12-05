Fresh Meat Packaging Market CAGR To Be At 6.3% From 2025 To 2029 $4.16 Billion Industry Revenue By 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Fresh Meat Packaging Market?The scale of the fresh meat packaging market has seen robust growth in the past few years. An expansion from $3.07 billion in 2024 to $3.26 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% is anticipated. This flourishing trend during the historical period could be due to upsurged investments in new manufacturing units, growing popularity of seafood, an increased inclination toward biodegradable and reusable packaging, alongside a rise in disposable income.

In the upcoming years, the fresh meat packaging market is anticipated to experience robust growth, escalating to $4.16 billion by 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period is due to factors such as the growth in meat consumption, incremented government funding, and population growth worldwide. The market is set to see trends like the introduction of sustainable packaging, emphasis on intelligent packaging, utilization of ocean-degraded plastic, and forming partnerships to enhance product lines and maintain competitiveness.

Download a free sample of the fresh meat packaging market report:



What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market?

The escalating intake of meat is propelling the expansion of the fresh meat packaging industry. The health benefits of fresh meat and its ability to decrease the likelihood of microbial pollution result in an increased demand for its packaging. For instance, Dezan Shira & Associates, a multi-disciplinary professional services firm located in China, reported that close to 92.27 million tons of meat were manufactured in China in 2022, marking a 3.8% increase from the prior year. As a result, the surge in meat consumption is fueling the progress of the fresh meat packaging market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Fresh Meat Packaging Market?

Major players in the Fresh Meat Packaging include:

. Sealed Air Corp

. Amcor Plc

. The Smurfit Kappa Group plc

. Sonoco Products Company

. Crown Holdings

. Cascades Inc.

. Winpak Ltd

. Mondi Plc

. Bollore Group

. Oakdale Meat Co

What Are The Future Trends Of The Fresh Meat Packaging Market?

The fresh meat packaging sector is experiencing an upward trend in the use of interactive and smart packaging methods to enhance consumer contentment. Smart packaging boosts the shelf life of the product, controls freshness, preserves quality, and improves safety and convenience while presenting the product transparently, thus appealing to customers. Advanced techniques such as barcodes, RFID tools, QR codes, and NFC provide meat processing firms with diverse product information, including product details and expiration date. For example, Foster Farms, a premier poultry company, has debuted an interactive package named DORI. Users can access information like over 500 fresh chicken recipes and a glossary for poultry labeling through QR codes.

What Segments Are Covered In The Fresh Meat Packaging Market Report?

The fresh meat packaging market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Packaging: Modified Atmosphere packaging (MAP), Vacuum Skin Packaging (VSP), Vacuum Thermoformed Packaging (VTP), Multi-layer Shrinkable Packaging, Other Packaging Formats

2) By Meat Type: Beef, Pork, Poultry and Mutton, Seafood, Other Meat types

3) By Material Type: Polyethylene (PE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP), Polyamide (PA), Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH), Polypropylene (PP), Other Material Types

Subsegments:

1) By Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP): Gas Flushing Systems, Barrier Films

2) By Vacuum Skin Packaging (VSP): Skin-Forming Films, Rigid Trays

3) By Vacuum Thermoformed Packaging (VTP): Thermoformed Trays, Vacuum-Sealed Pouches

4) By Multi-layer Shrinkable Packaging: Shrink Bags, Shrink Films

5) By Other Packaging Formats: Blister Packaging, Resealable Pouches, Foam Trays With Overwrap

View the full fresh meat packaging market report:



Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market?

In 2024, North America led the fresh meat packaging market and is projected to continue its growth. The report covers all regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Meat Poultry And Seafood Global Market Report 2025

/report/meat-poultry-and-seafood-global-market-report

Meat Products Global Market Report 2025

/report/meat-products-global-market-report

Eco Friendly Food Packaging Global Market Report 2025

/report/eco-friendly-food-packaging-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "