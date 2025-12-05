AGMC Supported The Future Of Blockchain With Binance Blockchain Week 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) AGMC, the official importer of BMW Group vehicles in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates partnered with this week's Binance Blockchain Week 2025 as a Gold Sponsor. The conference took place from 3-4 December at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena, which brought together global leaders across Web3, digital innovation and emerging technologies.

AGMC's partnership with Binance Blockchain Week is a testament to BMW's commitment to innovation and support of government initiatives including the Dubai Blockchain Strategy. Their support for the event delivered distinctive BMW presence through curated indoor and outdoor activations, alongside a shuttle fleet of 15 BMW models.

Inside the Coca-Cola Arena, AGMC showcased the coveted Cao Fei BMW M Motorsport lifestyle collection in partnership with Puma and inspired by the BMW iX M60 BMW Art Car #18, created by groundbreaking Chinese multimedia artist Cao Fei. Using augmented reality, her digital reinterpretation transforms the electric BMW iX M60 into an immersive, art-driven experience. The capsule collection translates the bold neon accents of Cao Fei's art in a wearable form, with T-shirts, jackets, hoodies, caps and trainers.

Extending the fusion of art and automotive design to the outdoors, visitors experienced a live spray-painting demonstration on the powerful and commanding BMW M5 Touring by muralist Alexis from Impact Murals.

The partnership with Biance Blockchain Week as a Gold Sponsor reinforces a continued commitment to aligning BMW with forward-looking digital communities. Through curated experiences, artistic showcases and technology driven touchpoints, AGMC is connecting the BMW brand with audiences shaping the future of Web3, culture and mobility.