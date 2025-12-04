United States Applauds Spain's Repatriation Of Displaced Persons From Northeast Syria

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

With U.S. government assistance, Spain repatriated one woman and one child from the Roj displaced persons camp in northeast Syria on Tuesday, November 25.

Approximately 11,600 individuals from more than 70 countries outside Syria remain in the al-Hol and Roj camps, most of whom are children under the age of 12. Of the total, approximately 3,700 are nationals from over 30 different European countries.

The only durable solution to the humanitarian and security challenges in northeast Syria is for countries of origin to repatriate, rehabilitate, reintegrate, and, where appropriate, ensure their nationals face accountability for past acts. By doing so, the risk of an ISIS resurgence in the region can be reduced, and a stable future for Syria can be ensured.

The United States thanks Spain for working with us to repatriate its nationals, and expresses gratitude to our local partners, the Syrian Democratic Forces, for their assistance in facilitating this repatriation and their commitment to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS.