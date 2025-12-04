Fifty Years Of Trust: Sukoon's Journey Of Protecting What Matters Most

With 1.36 million customers and a vision for a digital future, Sukoon's 50-year legacy blends innovation, resilience, and inclusion

When the UAE was laying the foundations of its success story five decades ago, Sukoon began its own journey with a simple promise - to protect what matters most. That promise grew into a bond of trust, shaping Sukoon into a market leader in the UAE and Oman and a name synonymous with security, resilience, and care. Presently, Sukoon serves more than 1.36 million customers, standing as a partner in progress for individuals and businesses alike.

From promise to leadership

Over the decades, Sukoon has evolved from being an insurance provider to a trusted partner for generations, delivering comprehensive solutions across health, general, consumer, and life insurance. With Dh5.41 billion in revenue, Dh10.43 billion in total assets, and a profit before tax of Dh291.5 million in 2024, Sukoon's financial strength is underscored by its A2 IFSR rating from Moody's and A rating from S&P Global. Listed on the Dubai Financial Market, Sukoon continues to set benchmarks for customer service and growth.

Innovation at the heart

Sukoon's journey has been defined by its relentless pursuit of innovation. It was the first insurer in the UAE to integrate its motor insurance app with UAE Pass, allowing smooth, secure and single sign-ins. The mySukoon mobile app and digital portal offer end-to-end policy management, claims tracking, and instant support, making insurance hassle-free for customers. Internally, Sukoon has adopted no-code platforms to streamline operations and enhance service delivery.

Interim CEO and Chief Financial Officer of Sukoon Insurance, Hammad Khan said, "As we celebrate 50 years of excellence, our focus remains on shaping a digital-first future, driving sustainable growth, and continuing to be there for our customers.”

Sukoon has also embraced AI-driven risk assessment tools and digital claims processing, reinforcing its commitment to efficiency and transparency. A standout achievement is its AI-powered videoconferencing tool, which analyses health metrics in real time, making life insurance assessments faster and more personalised. These innovations reflect Sukoon's vision to lead the insurance sector with a digital-first outlook whilst maintaining a human-centric approach.

Celebrating 50 Years with Purpose

Sukoon's golden jubilee is not just a milestone - it's a tribute to its heritage and values. The celebrations include:



A 50-Year Logo symbolising stability and progress, featured across all touchpoints.

A Time Capsule, preserving artefacts and aspirations from employees which will be opened in 25 years. A Commemorative Video and Book, chronicling Sukoon's journey through leadership voices and personal narratives.

Watch full video here:

A Gala Night to honour employees as“custodians of our legacy and architects of our future,” reflecting Sukoon's vibrant community of over 50 nationalities.

Industry Recognition

Sukoon has been recognised for excellence in service, innovation, and sustainability with multiple awards, including but not limited to:



The 2025 Gartner Eye on Innovation Award for the EMEA region.

Digital Innovation in Insurance, being the first insurer in the UAE to implement Azure Cloud (2019), Oracle Cloud (2021), and AWS Cloud (2024).

Insurance Innovation of the Year (“AI-Powered Life Insurance Videoconferencing”) Best New Digital Insurance Product (Accident and Health Insurance)

CSR That Makes a Difference

As part of its golden jubilee celebrations, the company's“Sukoon For All” CSR programme is focused on People of Determination. This programme includes accessibility upgrades across Sukoon branches and annual donations to organisations who work for People of Determination. For Sukoon, inclusion is not an option, it's a responsibility.

Looking Ahead

As Sukoon steps into its next chapter, its mission remains clear: to innovate, to provide exceptional service, and to create impact. From preserving its history to shaping a digital-first future, Sukoon's golden jubilee is not just a celebration of the past, it's a promise for the next 50 years and beyond.

