UAE: Digital Training Platform Launched For Emirati University Students

A new digital platform is now available to enable Emirati university students to register for“high-quality practical training opportunities” in the UAE labour market, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced on Thursday.

The National Practical Training Platform, launched as part of the Nafis (Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council) programme, also allows government and private companies to post available training opportunities.

MoHRE noted the new platform“enhances integration between theory and practice in the student journey” as it forms a national database that facilitates students' access to suitable training opportunities.

“The National Practical Training Platform is the first national system launched to reshape practical training pathways for higher education students,” said MoHRE Minister Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, who is also acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

“The initiative allows for providing a comprehensive training programme, in addition to generating clear data to enhance evaluation processes and chart pathways for developing additional training programmes and academic specialisations. This, in effect, supports Emiratisation efforts in the private sector, which we consider to be a key strategic partner in this national project,” Al Awar added.

Al Mazrouei also assured the UAE's business ecosystem will have a sustainable supply of national talent.

A series of orientation and awareness workshops has been scheduled at various universities, and training institutions, and students. Details about registration and participation can be accessed through the Nafis website.

Meanwhile, Khalil Khoori, MoHRE's Undersecretary of Labour Market and Emiratisation Operations, stressed the importance of the new platform in enabling higher education students to hone their skills and complement their academic achievement. This serves to boost their competitiveness and enhances their chances of joining the labour market, he explained, noting that the new platform paves the way for them to meet employment needs across all economic sectors, while the Ministry remains committed to supporting the platform and fulfilling its responsibilities in that regard to the highest standards, while ensuring optimal integration of roles among all partners.

For his part, Ghannam Butti Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis), said that providing practical training opportunities for higher education students complements the Council's new strategy, adding notable value to the Nafis platform by supporting national talent and preparing them to compete in the labour market.

“This step aligns with the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council's strategy and directions for the upcoming period, which was recently approved by the Board of Directors and focuses on providing meaningful training that keeps pace with labour market needs and enhances Emirati citizens' competitiveness,” he added.

“Companies also benefit from the programme, which enables them to connect with qualified Emirati professionals more quickly, focusing on those with the practical and professional skills that meet their requirements,” Al Mazrouei explained.“This, in turn, supports the UAE's business ecosystem and ensures a sustainable supply of national talent for the labour market. In doing so, we reinforce our wise leadership's vision to build an integrated system for training, development, recruitment, and empowerment that supports the sustainability of national talent and keeps pace with the rapid evolution of the labour market.”

On a similar note, Shamma Al Muhairi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Higher Education Operations Sector at the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, explained that the platform provides opportunities for establishing strategic partnerships between higher education institutions and various economic sectors, in order to design advantageous training programmes that align with students' specialisations as well as labour market needs.

“All training programmes and opportunities posted will be subject to quality controls and standards, as outlined by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research in the relevant Ministerial Resolution regulating practical training and the corresponding guide,” she affirmed.“This aims to ensure that training experiences are effective, holistic, and capable of supporting students in developing their practical skills.”

Linking the new platform with Nafis helps build a unified national database that facilitates students' access to suitable training opportunities. It also enables higher education institutions, as well as government and private entities, to play an impactful role in nurturing generations of qualified national talent, capable of contributing towards the targets of the 'We the UAE 2031' vision and the UAE Centennial 2071 Plan.

“The platform marks a strategic step in the path towards developing the higher education ecosystem and building an integrated practical training environment based on governance and transparency,” the minister noted.“It also serves as a tool bringing all players on the same page, and enabling students to benefit from practical training opportunities that enhance their readiness for the future.”