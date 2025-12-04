Watch: UAE President Responds To Women Riders' Salute At Union March Video Goes Viral

The UAE President has often been admired for his heartfelt gestures towards citizens and residents, making others feel seen and appreciated.

On Thursday, December 4, as the Union March took place just after the Eid Al Etihad long weekend - celebrating the UAE National Day - Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other dignitaries attended the annual celebration.

The march, which lasted nearly an hour and a half, featured multiple performances by traditional Emirati groups showcasing Al Ayyala, Al Azi, Al Nadb, and horse and camel displays.

Amid the celebration, a small moment has taken the internet by storm, where the UAE President can be seen waving warmly at two women jockeys as they salute him. Watch the clip below:

In the video, the jockeys, who are parading by as part of an impressive diaplay, can be seen saluting the President with massive smiles on their faces. Sheikh Mohamed, then, waves back at them.

Earlier, at the ceremony, the President greeted participants and expressed his pleasure at this genuine expression of national unity. He stated that the UAE draws its strength from its people, who are bound by loyalty and driven by a shared commitment to serve the nation and raise its flag.

This isn't the first time that the President has received appreciation for such a gesture. Earlier this year, another clip of his fatherly love towards a child went viral.

While waiting for Trump to arrive, Sheikh Mohamed could be seen walking up to the young girl and interacting with her. At one point, he was seen putting an arm around her as she smiled and placing a kiss on her forehead, winning hearts across the internet for his humility and kindness.