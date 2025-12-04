Sharjah Announces Temporary Road Closure In Khorfakkan

Sharjah has announced a temporary road closure in Khorfakkan amid maintenance works in the area.

Motorists have been alerted of a closure on Abu Ubaidah Al-Jarrah Street from Monday, December 8, to Friday, December 12.

Road users have been urged to use alternative routes and adhere to traffic guidelines to ensure their safety.

Recently, two road projects that will improve traffic flow in Sharjah were given the green light by Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The first project will upgrade a five-kilometer stretch of the Sharjah Ring Road, located near the Etihad Rail station, with an estimated budget of Dh90 million. This will ease the traffic congestion on Mleiha Road.

The University City Bridge will also be expanded to incorporate four lanes - two in each direction - to facilitate smoother traffic flow and better connectivity leading up to Rakan Bridge.

The second project involves the construction of a new bridge adjacent to the Martyrs' Monument in Sharjah. Costing Dh60 million, this bridge will create a direct route for vehicles traveling from Mleiha Road towards Mohamed bin Zayed Road, as well as for those coming from Sheikh Khalifa Street heading towards Maliha Road.