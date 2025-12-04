Calsoft Expands Its AI-Driven IAM Capabilities For Zero Trust Security

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Calsoft announced enhancements to its AI-driven Identity & Access Management (IAM) solutions aimed at strengthening enterprise security in Zero Trust environments. The latest improvements focus on continuous verification, adaptive access control, and real-time identity intelligence across hybrid and multi-cloud ecosystems.

The updated IAM framework applies Artificial Intelligence and behavioral analytics to secure identities at every access point. Rather than implementing static access models, Calsoft's solution now uses self-learning techniques to detect anomalies, prevent credential misuse, and automate access governance in real-time. The enhancements are designed to help enterprises maintain consistent trust evaluation without introducing friction for end users.

Calsoft has extended machine-learning intelligence across user behavior, device posture, privilege activity, and session context. The solution correlates login patterns, risk indicators, and privilege usage to make access decisions dynamically. These capabilities strengthen security controls in environments that require continuous authentication and policy enforcement. The system's behavioral analysis also supports early detection of suspicious activity by learning typical authentication patterns and identifying deviations that may signal an attempted breach.

The enhancements further include deeper visibility into identity relationships across users, devices, and applications through an identity threat graph model. This improves the ability to uncover hidden access routes, privilege escalation paths, and lateral movement risks. Additional improvements around privileged access includes Just-in-Time (JIT) privilege allocation, which grants and revokes administrative rights automatically to reduce insider-threat exposure. Adaptive authentication has also been strengthened with context-aware policy adjustments based on location, device health, and behavioral shifts.

Calsoft reports that these capabilities can result in up to a 40% reduction in identity-related incidents while helping enterprises prepare more easily for audit frameworks, including RBI, ISO 27001, and PCI-DSS. The company states that organizations adopting its enhanced IAM stack can achieve centralized visibility across on-premises, cloud, and SaaS environments, supported by AI-driven monitoring and continuous session evaluation.

“Identity is the new perimeter, and AI is its strongest guardian,” said Karan Prabhakar, Solution Architect – Security Competency, Calsoft.“Our AI-driven IAM framework continuously learns, adapts, and enforces trust across every access point; bringing intelligence, automation, and resilience to the enterprise security fabric.”

He added that the enhancements are part of Calsoft's continued focus on strengthening security services for enterprises operating complex, distributed environments.“As organizations scale across cloud and hybrid infrastructures, identity continues to be the most critical control point. These updates are designed to help enterprises stay ahead of evolving threats while maintaining a seamless user experience.”

About Calsoft

Calsoft is a digital and product-engineering partner helping global technology companies and enterprises accelerate innovation across cloud, networking, storage, and security domains. With more than 27 years of engineering excellence, the company provides end-to-end solutions in AI/ML, DevSecOps, and digital transformation.