Graeme Mack is a teacher, writer, and historian based in Richmond, Virginia. At present, Dr. Mack serves as Visiting Assistant Professor of History at the University of Richmond where he teaches courses on the American presidency, early America, U.S. foreign relations, and the coming of the Civil War. As the 2025-2026 UR Democracy Initiative Fellow, he also leads Forging a New Nation, an initiative dedicated to encouraging discussion of the Declaration of Independence among University of Richmond students, faculty, and staff through different formats and platforms, which also marks the Declaration's 250th anniversary. As a historian, his work tends to focus on American maritime trade, foreign diplomacy, and westward expansion in the Pacific during the first half of the 19th century. Professor Mack is currently working on a book entitled Seaborne Sovereignties, which examines American merchants and U.S. officials' efforts to expand American commercial and political influence over strategically important spaces in the Pacific and considers how the international and multiracial labor forces that served aboard their vessels both disrupted and reinforced these state-business ambitions. His research has been supported by institutions such as the Huntington Library, the Jefferson Library (Monticello), the Harvard Business School, and the University of California, as well as organizations like the American Historical Association (AHA), the Organization of American Historians (OAH), the Society of Historians of American Foreign Relations (SHAFR), the Society of Historians of the Early American Republic (SHEAR), the Western Historical Association (WHA), the Omohundro Institute (OIEAHC), and the Rocky Mountain Council of Latin American Studies (RMCLAS).

Originally from Canada, Dr. Mack studied history and literature, earning his B.A. at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, M.A. at McGill in Montreal, and Ph.D. at the University of California, San Diego. In addition to his historical scholarship, Professor Mack also writes flash fiction and historical commentary, which has appeared in literary magazines, academic journals, and on online platforms, such as BigCityLit, Bright Flash Literary Review, Literary Garage, Please See Me, the Washington Post, The Conversation, H-Net, Yahoo!News, and the Journal of San Diego History. He is also a reader for Flash Fiction Magazine. Before beginning college, he played guitar in a band and toured for several years across North America. He also worked as a librarian at various colleges in the Canadian West and French-speaking Canada.

