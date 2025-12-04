Ensurge Micropower ASA - Approval And Publication Of Prospectus

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oslo, 4 December 2025

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge" or the "Company") on 9 November 2025 regarding the successful private placement of 111,111,111 new shares ("Private Placement" and the "Private Placement Shares"), divided into Tranche 1 and Tranche 2, and launch of a potential subsequent offering of up to 22,222,222 new shares (the "Subsequent Offering" and the "Subsequent Offering Shares"). Tranche 2 of the Private Placement and the Subsequent Offering was subject to approval by the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 3 December 2025. Such approval was obtained.

As stated in the stock exchange announcement on 9 November 2025, the listing of 93,146,782 of the Private Placement Shares and the offering and listing of the Subsequent Offering Shares remain subject to approval of a prospectus ("Prospectus") by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority ("Norwegian FSA") and the subsequent publication by the Company of such Prospectus.

The Norwegian FSA has approved the Prospectus, which has been prepared by the Company for the listing on Oslo Børs of 93,146,782 of the Private Placement Shares and the offering and listing of the Subsequent Offering Shares, as well as the future listing of shares issuable upon any exercise of the warrants issued by the 8 August 2025 Extraordinary General Meeting to the investors participating in the private placement announced on 8 July 2025 and the warrants issued to Corning Incorporated by the 3 December 2025 Extraordinary General Meeting.

The subscription period for the Subsequent Offering starts on 5 December 2025 at 09:00 CET and expires on 12 December 2025 at 16:30 CET.

For further information on the Subsequent Offering, please refer to the Prospectus. The Prospectus will be available on the websites of Arctic Securities AS at and DNB Carnegie, a part of DNB Bank ASA, at , which have acted as managers and bookrunners in connection with the Private Placement and the Subsequent Offering (the "Managers"). Ræder Bing advokatfirma AS acted as the Company's legal advisor. Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS acted as legal advisor to the Managers.

About Ensurge Micropower:Ensurge () powers the future of AI-enabled devices with advanced microbattery technology that delivers unmatched performance and safety. From its base in San Jose, California, the Company's team of battery specialists have pioneered thin-film batteries produced on high-precision roll-to-roll production processes. These innovations enable new possibilities in form-factor-constrained applications across consumer, medical, and industrial markets. Ensurge partners with leading global customers to accelerate their products to market and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. For more news and information on Ensurge, please visit

For more information, please contact:

Shauna McIntyre - Chief Executive Officer

E- mail:...

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.