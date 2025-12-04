403
Xi Calls on France to Contribute to Building "Multipolar World Order"
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping issued a direct call to French President Emmanuel Macron during high-stakes talks in Beijing on Thursday, urging the European leader to "make new contributions toward promoting an equal and orderly multipolar world."
The appeal came as Xi hosted Macron for bilateral discussions following an elaborate welcoming ceremony that marked the start of the French leader's three-day state visit, which commenced Wednesday.
During their exchange, Xi emphasized the necessity for both nations to champion multilateralism, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning.
"Both China and France are independent, visionary, and responsible major countries and constructive forces in promoting multipolarity in the world and solidarity and cooperation among humanity," Xi told Macron, Mao Ning confirmed.
The Chinese president declared his nation's willingness to collaborate with France through "uphold equal dialogue and open cooperation," Xi stated.
Xi further announced that Beijing stands prepared to partner with Paris to "strive for further steady progress in China-France comprehensive strategic partnership ... to fully demonstrate the strategic value of this partnership and make new contributions toward promoting an equal and orderly multipolar world, as well as universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization."
The Asian power's leader pressed for "eliminating interference" within the bilateral relationship to forge a "steady relationship."
Both nations must "demonstrate their responsibility, uphold the banner of multilateralism … and firmly stand on the right side of history," Xi argued, amid what he characterized as rapid global transformation, media reported.
Following their discussions, Xi and Macron witnessed the formalization of multiple cooperation agreements and participated in closing ceremonies for the seventh session of the China-France Business Council in Beijing.
Strategic Partnership Framework Unveiled
Xi and Macron reached consensus that both governments "will commit to working" across four critical domains: "strengthening political mutual trust, expanding practical cooperation," advancing cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and pursuing the "reform and improvement" of global governance structures, Mao disclosed.
"The two sides will understand and support each other on matters involving each other's core interests and major concerns," the spokeswoman revealed.
Both Beijing and Paris committed to "facilitate balanced development of bilateral economic and trade relations, expand two-way investment, and provide a fair, transparent, nondiscriminatory, and predictable business environment for companies of the two countries," she continued.
"The two sides will strengthen strategic communication and collaboration, uphold the international system with the UN at its core and the international order underpinned by international law, and work for a more just and equitable global governance system," Mao also stated.
