Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian Ground Robot Armed With NSV Utes On Toretsk Axis

According to Ukrinform, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine stated this on its website and also released the corresponding video.

"Pilots of the Phoenix border guard unit are systematically destroying hostile small infantry groups attempting to advance near Kostiantynivka," the post says.

According to the Border Guard Service, "the russian logistics in this direction are under reliable fire control by our defenders: motorcycles, cars, armored vehicles – all this gear is going under the FPV drones' knife."

In recent days, drone operators detected and destroyed a ground robotic system equipped with a 12.7-mm Soviet heavy machine gun NSV Utes.

"This hellish machine didn't manage to cause any damage and was destroyed before it even reached the positions of the Defense Forces," the statement noted.

As Ukrinform reported, drone operators from the unmanned systems units of the Kara-Dag 15th Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed a tank, a self-propelled artillery system, and electronic warfare equipment of the Russian occupiers on the Kupyansk front.

Photo: Phoenix