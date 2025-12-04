Over 14,000 Civilians Remain In Areas Of Active Hostilities In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Dmytro Petlin, head of the duty service, communications, notification, and public information division of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration's Civil Protection Department, reported this during an online briefing, an Ukrinform correspondent notes.

“Across the settlements of 20 communities designated as areas of active hostilities, 14,200 civilians remain,” Petlin said, adding that there have been no children in these territories for a long time.

According to him, since February 2022, more than 1,317,600 people have been evacuated from Ukrainian-controlled settlements in Donetsk region, including over 201,700 children and 47,300 people with disabilities.

In the past week alone, 600 people left Donetsk region for safer areas.

A total of 196,200 civilians currently remain in the territory of Donetsk region controlled by Ukrainian authorities, the administration official noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 2, Russian invaders killed two residents of Donetsk region and injured five more.

Photo: Kostiantyn Liberov