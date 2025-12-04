Russia Turns Cyprus Into Its Middle Eastern Stronghold, Ukrainian Ambassador Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This opinion was expressed by Ukraine's Ambassador to Cyprus, Serhii Nizhynskyi, in an interview with Ukrinform.

The diplomat noted that, according to the Ukrainian embassy, about 143,000 registered Russian citizens reside in Cyprus, not counting those with dual citizenship.

Nizhynskyi also reported that the Russian embassy is the largest on Cyprus,“effectively a city within a city,” with around 300 diplomatic and administrative staff.

“Cyprus is a strategic platform for Russia, effectively their 'Crimea in the Middle East.' That is why they try to integrate as much as possible: people such as Primakov and Surkov, high-ranking FSB representatives, have permanent residence on the island. The Russian ambassador to Cyprus is FSB General Murat Zyazikov, who was the president of Ingushetia during the Beslan tragedy and is still an advisor to Putin. His staff is effectively based in the occupied part of the island and moves freely across both parts of Cyprus, which raises many questions for both us and the Cypriots,” the Ukrainian ambassador said.

He stated that Russian influence on the island is enormous: in real estate, business, shopping centers, cultural projects, and media. In hotels, three to four Russian TV channels can often be seen, even though some are under sanctions and broadcast blatant propaganda.

“That is why we initiated the creation of a Ukrainian broadcaster in Cyprus... We also sent several notes regarding Russian channels in Cypriot hotels and are confident that hotel and restaurant associations will support us in this,” Nizhynskyi added.

Photo: Archive of the Embassy of Ukraine in Cyprus