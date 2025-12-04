NTT DATA Announces Six New AI-Powered Cyber Defense Centers To Strengthen Cyber Resilience And Counter An Evolving Threa...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) --a global leader in AI, digital business and technology services, today announced the launch of four next-generation autonomous Cyber Defense Centers powered by AI technologies in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Noida and Mumbai, with two additional centers set to open in Birmingham (UK) in Dec 2025 and Dallas (USA) by Jan 2026.

These purpose-built Cyber Defense Centers reinforce NTT DATA's strategic focus on modernizing cybersecurity for the AI era. They represent a shift from traditional centralized security operations to a distributed, AI-driven, hyper-automated model that learns from past incidents and human expertise to automate, triage and prioritize alerts, accelerate investigations and incident response, contain threats faster and support regional data privacy and cybersecurity regulations.

According to Omdia, autonomous Security Operations Centers (SOCs) will become the industry standard within two years, positioning NTT DATA as a leading example of how the industry is evolving toward autonomous cyber resilience.

Next-generation technology meets global and local expertise

The next-generation Cyber Defense Centers combine human security experts and AI agents to defend against evolving cyber threats. AI agents autonomously triage, analyze and hunt potential incidents, reducing investigation time by up to 60%, enabling teams to contain threats earlier in the kill chain. By automating high-volume, repetitive tasks, these capabilities free security analysts to focus on higher-value work such as digital forensics, containment and recovery.

Each center is purpose-built with cutting-edge technology. Key features include:



Autonomous agent-based cyberdefense and AI-driven threat orchestration to accelerate detection and response cycles.

Real-time global threat intelligence and localized threat hunting tailored to each region's unique threat landscape.

A comprehensive portfolio of offerings, including Managed Detection & Response (MDR), Incident Response, Threat Intelligence, Compliance & Regulatory Advisory and Cloud & OT Security Services.

Proactive identification of new and emerging threats, along with a clear view of cyber risks and recommendations for reducing them.

Significant risk reduction & operational efficiency improvements, including up to 90% alert reduction and 60% faster mean time to detect and respond. Powered by industry-leading technology platforms that leverage NTT DATA's strategic partnerships.

“Our clients' innovation and growth are driven by rapid adoption of cloud and AI technologies that must be secured at speed and scale,” said Charlie Li, Head of Cloud and Security Services, NTT DATA, Inc.“Our expanding footprint of next-generation Cyber Defense Centers enables us to meet the rising demand for AI-powered cybersecurity services, defend against AI-enabled threats and help our clients advance their edge-to-cloud digital transformation journeys.”

Global network with local expertise

The four Cyber Defense Centers in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Noida and Mumbai, expand NTT DATA's global cybersecurity footprint across five continents, supported by more than 40 delivery centers and SOCs in over 50 countries.

Together, these centers enhance coverage for more than 1,200 global clients by combining regional expertise with agentic AI, advanced automation and next-generation technologies.

The centers provide 24x7 unified threat monitoring, detection, response and incident management and are fully integrated with NTT DATA's SecOps global network, delivering AI-driven insights and threat intelligence through a single dashboard for identification, detection, protection and recovery.

Additional Cyber Defense Centers will launch in Birmingham (UK, Dec 2025) and Dallas (USA, Jan 2026) further strengthening regional capabilities across NTT DATA's global network.

These“glocal” Cyber Defense Centers operate in collaboration with regional Computer Emergency Response Teams (CERTs), National Cyber Security Centers (NCSCs) and government agencies to help clients meet local data privacy and AI-regulation requirements.

“Today's threat environment demands intelligent, adaptive defenses that combine global insight with local expertise to help organizations continuously reduce risks and build resilience,” said Sheetal Mehta, Head of Cybersecurity, NTT DATA, Inc.“With the addition of these AI-powered Cyber Defense Centers, we are advancing our vision of a globally interconnected cyberdefense network that combines cutting-edge technology, strategic partnerships and world-class talent.”

Benefits for clients



Next-generation AI-powered cyberdefense: As adversaries adopt AI and autonomous tactics, AI-enabled platforms help clients confidently address threats, navigate change confidently and build long-term digital trust.

Enhanced regional coverage with global intelligence: Global enterprises receive world-class unified detection and response services with local and global capabilities, bringing global threat intelligence closer to business operations and ensuring compliance with regional data privacy and regulatory requirements.

Expanded talent pool: Increased capacity of global and local cybersecurity professionals delivered through these new centers allows NTT DATA to scale human expertise alongside intelligent automation. Secure digital transformation and growth: Clients can accelerate edge-to-cloud transformation while continuously protecting their expanding digital ecosystems.

More information can be found here Agentic AI for SecOps | NTT DATA.

