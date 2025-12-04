Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Says Women Are 'Not A Servant' Amid Row Over Dress Code, Calls For Mandatory Hijab

MENAFN - Live Mint) Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday described the role of women as managers of the home and“not a servant.” He likened women to a flower amid a row over women's dress code.

His statement came a day after over half of Iran's conservative-dominated parliament publicly argued that the judiciary failed to enforce the hijab law.

In a post on X, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wrote,“Women are the manager of the home, not a servant for you to say,“Why didn't you do this? Why didn't you do that? Why isn't the house clean?” A woman is like a flower. A flower must be cared for and protected, and she will enrich you with her color, fragrance, and qualities.”

Ayatollah Khamenei made these remarks following a public address at Imam Khomeini Hussainiya in Tehran to mark National Mothers' Day. Thousands of Iranian women and girls had gathered on Wednesday to celebrate the eve of the birth anniversary of Lady Fatima al-Zahra, the daughter of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), which is celebrated as Mother's Day in Iran.

Amid the row over mandatory headscarves, he accused the US and Western capitalism of“eroding women's dignity.”

Saying that Islam grants women a highly respected and equal position in society, Ayatollah Khamenei said,“The West insists on exporting its culture regarding women. They even argue that if a woman observes hijab and sets these limitations for herself, she won't be able to progress! The Islamic Republic has refuted that nonsensical logic.”

Declaring that women can be active in all fields of life as per Islam, including society, in business and work, in political activities and in most governmental positions, he said,“Safeguarding a woman's security, dignity, and honor is one of women's rights. A woman's dignity must be protected. The evil capitalist logic tramples on and destroys women's dignity.”

The controversy around hijab first emerged after Khamenei's office published a photo of an unveiled Iranian woman killed in the June war with Israel in its newspaper. As per an AFP report, the woman was wearing a baseball cap on her head, but her hair was still clearly visible.

"In the Islamic republic, it has been shown that a Muslim woman, wearing the hijab and respecting the Islamic dress, can progress more than others in all areas and play an active role both in society and in her home," AFP quoted Khamenei as saying while addressing women.

In 1979, the Islamic revolution overthrew the US-backed Shah, following which covering the neck and head became a mandatory dress code, and women were asked to dress modestly.