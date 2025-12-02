Priyanka Chopra's Mother Madhu Chopra Wishes Daughter And SIL Nick Jonas On Their 7Th Wedding Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 2 (IANS) India's Desi girl and global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas and star singer husband Nick Jonas mark 7 years of togetherness on the 2nd of December.

The couple who celebrate their 7th wedding anniversary today were wished well by Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, who penned a sweet note for the star couple. Dr Chopra shared umpteen numbers of photos on her social media that featured Priyanka, Nick and their little daughter Malti Marie on her social media account.

She wrote,“Watching you both grow together has been one of our greatest blessings. May your journey be filled with love, patience, and endless support. Happy anniversary, dear daughter and son-in-law,” adding a pink heart and star emoticon. Priyanka, on account of 7 years to her wedding with Nick Jonas. Peecee took to her social media account and, in resharing a post shared by Nick, where he called her his dream girl.

The actress resharing the post penned a beautiful and romantic line that read,“You are what dreams are made of,” earlier in the day. Nick, celebrating the special milestone, had dropped a stunning photo of PeeCee lying on the beach against a beautiful backdrop on his social media account. He wrote, "7 years married to my dream girl (sic).”

For the uninitiated, Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in a traditional Indian and Christian wedding ceremony in India on December 1, 2018. Nick and Priyanka, a few years later, welcomed their firstborn, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy in January 2022. Talking about their love story, not many know that Nick had first approached Priyanka on social media, requesting a casual meeting.

The couple started texting quite often after that and soon formed a friendly rapport. In 2017, they met for the first time at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, where Jonas expressed his admiration for PeeCee.

In 2018, reports of Priyanka and Nick being romantically involved started surfacing over the internet. At the Met Gala later, the two made their primary public appearance as a couple. Nick finally proposed to Priyanka for marriage on her birthday in July 2018, in London, and the actress immediately said yes.