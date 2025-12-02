Deep Learning Market In Drug Discovery And Diagnostics Research Report 2025-2035: $34.5 Bn Opportunities Driven By Rising Technology Adoption, Significant Investments, And Innovative Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The deep learning market in drug discovery and diagnostics offers promising opportunities, driven by rising technology adoption, significant investments, and innovative solutions in healthcare. Key areas of growth include medical imaging, oncological, and various therapeutic segments, with North America leading, followed by rapid expansion in Asia-Pacific.

The global deep learning market in drug discovery and diagnostic is estimated to grow from USD 3.6 billion in 2025, to USD 34.5 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period, till 2035.

Deep Learning Market in Drug Discovery and Diagnostics: Growth and Trends

Deep learning is a complex machine learning algorithm that has the ability to process a large amount of data using neural networks. Over the past few years, deep learning has evolved as an excellent computational resource, as a result of which, various technology developers are shifting their focus towards this industry. Intelligent machines backed by relevant deep learning models are already producing significant results across various segments of the industry.

The potential applications of the technique in feature extraction, medical imaging, diagnostics, and drug discovery and development have significantly assisted the healthcare and life sciences domain. Additionally, recent advancements in the deep learning market have demonstrated its potential in other healthcare-associated segments, such as molecular profiling, AI in medical imaging, data analysis and virtual screening. Owing to high investments, rising adoption of deep learning technologies and the ongoing pace of innovation, deep learning market in healthcare and drug discovery is projected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

Deep Learning Market in Drug Discovery and Diagnostics: Key Segments

Oncological Disorders Segment Accounts for the Largest Share of the Deep Learning Market for Drug Discovery and Diagnostics

Based on the therapeutic area, the market is segmented into oncological disorders, infectious diseases, neurological disorders, immunological disorders, endocrine disorders, cardiovascular disorders, respiratory disorders, eye disorders, musculoskeletal disorders, inflammatory disorders and other disorders. While oncological disorders account for a relatively higher market share, it is worth highlighting that the musculoskeletal disorders segment is expected to witness substantial market growth in the coming years.

North America Accounts for the Largest Share of the Market

Based on key geographical regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world. Majority share is expected to be captured by technology developers based in North America and Europe. It is worth highlighting that, over the years, the market for Asia-pacific is expected to grow at a higher CAGR.

Deep Learning Market in Drug Discovery and Diagnostics: Key Insights



Presently, more than 70 players across the globe claim to offer deep learning technologies for potential applications across various steps of drug discovery and development process.

Majority (70%) of the stakeholders employ proprietary deep learning-based technologies in drug discovery to offer big data analysis.

Nearly 50% of the deep learning-based diagnostic providers are based in North America; most such players offer technologies for use across medical imaging and medical diagnosis related applications.

Around 70% of the players engaged in offering deep learning solutions for diagnostics have been established post-2011; majority of the players offer solutions focused on oncological disorders.

Foreseeing the lucrative potential, a large number of players have made investments worth over USD 15 billion, across 210 funding instances, to advance the initiatives undertaken by industry stakeholders.

Over the past few years, more than 704,000 patients have been recruited / enrolled in clinical trials registered for deep learning-based solutions / diagnostics across different geographies.

Some players have managed to establish strong competitive positions; in the near future, we expect multiple acquisitions to take place wherein the relative valuation of a firm is likely to be a key determinant.

Increasing adoption of deep learning technologies in the life sciences and healthcare industry is anticipated to create profitable business opportunities for technology developers. The market opportunity associated with deep learning in drug discovery is expected to witness an annualized growth rate of 23% over the coming 12 years.

