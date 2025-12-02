403
Global landmine deaths surge in 2024
(MENAFN) Landmine-related injuries and deaths reached their highest level in four years in 2024, driven by conflicts in regions outside the Mine Ban Treaty, according to the Landmine Monitor 2025 report released on Monday.
The report recorded 6,279 people killed or injured by landmines and explosive remnants of war last year, the highest annual total since 2020. Major contributions came from Myanmar, where “massive use continues,” and Syria, where civilians returning to contaminated areas face increasing danger. Civilians made up 90% of the casualties, nearly half of whom were children, with Myanmar recording the “highest casualty toll” for the second consecutive year.
“This year's findings make clear both the scale of new challenges and the need to stay united in upholding commitments and maintaining vital compliance efforts,” said Mark Hiznay, editor of Landmine Monitor’s ban policy section.
The 163-page report highlighted both advances and setbacks. Over half of affected states parties reduced mine contamination in 2024, and 31 countries have completed clearance since the Mine Ban Treaty took effect in 1999, with Oman joining the list in 2025. Additionally, the Marshall Islands and Tonga became new parties, bringing the total to 166, covering 85% of the globe.
Despite this progress, the report warned that achieving a mine-free world is becoming more challenging. The total area cleared fell in 2024 due to decreased funding and heightened insecurity, while financial support for victim assistance—which makes up just 5% of mine action funding—dropped by nearly a quarter. A U.S. freeze on foreign aid early in 2025 further worsened the situation.
“Behind each statistic is a family and a community still living with the consequences of landmines,” said funding editor Ruth Bottomley. “The decline in funding for victim assistance is alarming and must be urgently reversed.”
The report also documented continued or potential new mine use by Russia, Myanmar, Ukraine, and other countries, as well as withdrawals or attempted withdrawals from the Mine Ban Treaty, developments described as a “dangerous erosion of the global norm” by the International Campaign to Ban Landmines (ICBL).
“The Mine Ban Treaty remains a powerful instrument, and its obligations and principles must be actively defended,” said ICBL Director Tamar Gabelnick. “Turning back is not an option; we have come too far, and the human cost is simply too high.”
