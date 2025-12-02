403
Al-Hamra Real Estate, Makhazen, and Pizza Hut, concludes a successful sponsorship of the Football for Humanity initiative
(MENAFN- Bensirri PR) KUWAIT, Dec. 1, 2025 — Kuwait’s private sector, represented by Al-Hamra Real Estate Company, Makhazen (formerly Agility Public Warehousing Co.), and Kout Food Group – the local franchisee of Pizza Hut, concluded their sponsorship of Football for Humanity, a UN-backed sports diplomacy initiative held under the patronage of the foreign minister.
The initiative, organized in partnership with the United Nations and supported by FIFA’s Talent Development Scheme through the Kuwait Football Association and 11 participating embassies, leverages football’s global appeal to promote humanitarian diplomacy and provide aid to children affected by crises, starting with this year’s focus on Palestinian children.
The Football for Humanity initiative was unveiled on Oct. 22 at a press conference held at Al Hamra Shopping Center. The announcement featured a charity auction of football memorabilia signed by international stars, with proceeds directed through the Kuwait Red Crescent Society to support Palestinian children. The auction continues online through Nov. 20.
The youth tournament followed with strong public attendance and participation from public- and private-sector institutions, bringing together more than 400 boys and girls aged 8 to 12 on Nov. 6–7 to highlight the power of sport as a bridge for unity and humanitarian solidarity.
In her remarks, Sheikha Intisar Salem Ali AlSabah, Chairperson of Al-Nowair Non-Profit Organization, Chair of the organizing committee, and Member of the Board of Trustees, said: “We extend our sincere appreciation to our partners Al-Hamra Real Estate, Makhazen, and Pizza Hut, for their generous support of this initiative, which reflects their strong commitment to social responsibility and alignment with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. Their support has been instrumental in the success of Football for Humanity and in amplifying its message of humanitarian solidarity. We look forward to continuing our partnership with them in future editions.”
Faisal Sultan, Chairman of Makhazen, a sponsor of the initiative, said: “At Makhazen, our CSR programs are rooted in strategic partnerships that amplify responsibility and create lasting impact. Our support for Football for Humanity reflects this commitment through an initiative that unites UN, diplomatic, and sports organizations around a shared humanitarian purpose aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals, and Kuwait Vision 2035, promoting health, development, and humanitarian values through youth engagement. In collaboration with the Al-Nowair Non-Profit Organization, we believe such initiatives play a vital role in empowering youth, strengthening social cohesion, and nurturing a more capable, resilient community for the years ahead.”
Abrar Abdulaziz Al-Habeeb, General Manager of Al-Hamra Real Estate Company, a sponsor of the initiative, said: “At Al-Hamra, we believe true success is measured not only by our architectural and commercial achievements, but by the positive impact we create in our community. Support and empowerment are at the heart of our mission, and we continue to innovate and open new horizons that help build an integrated, sustainable environment centered on people, especially children.
Through our sponsorship of ‘Football for Humanity,’ we put our social responsibility into practice and strengthen a culture of institutional and community solidarity. This aligns with our vision to build a vibrant business hub and a thriving urban and social environment locally and globally. These initiatives are not symbolic; they reflect our identity and core values as a leading real estate developer that believes shared success is what makes the true difference.”
Amin Mohamed, CEO of Kout Food Group, franchisee of Pizza Hut in Kuwait and a sponsor of the initiative, said: “At Kout Food Group and Pizza Hut, we are proud to be part of this unique humanitarian experience that brought together the passion of football and the spirit of giving, proving that collaboration between the public and private sectors can create meaningful impact. Football for Humanity embodies the values of solidarity and hope that we deeply believe in, and we look forward to continuing to support initiatives that put people at the heart of development and open new horizons for future generations toward sustainable growth.”
Football for Humanity is overseen by a Board of Trustees made up of representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the United Nations, and participating embassies, ensuring strong governance and continuity as the initiative expands to wider humanitarian causes in future editions.
