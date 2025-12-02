Mamata Set For Anti-SIR Rallies In Bengal's Malda, Murshidabad Focus On Rajbanshi Votes Too

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Dec 2 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold two consecutive anti-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) rallies on Wednesday and Thursday in the minority-dominated districts of Malda and Murshidabad, aiming to sustain the Trinamool Congress's opposition to the ongoing electoral roll revision process in the state.

A senior West Bengal cabinet member, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the itinerary of the Chief Minister.

“She will be leaving for Malda on Tuesday evening, and on Wednesday, she will address a rally against the SIR at Gajole Maidan in Malda on Wednesday. On Thursday, she will address a similar anti-SIR rally at the Baharampur stadium in Murshidabad district,” said the minister

Before leaving for Malda this evening, the Chief Minister is expected to release a progress report detailing the state government's achievements under her leadership over the past fifteen years.

She is likely to return to Kolkata on Thursday night after addressing the anti-SIR rally there. She will then travel to Cooch Behar on December 8 and speak at another rally against the electoral roll revision on December 9.

The meeting in Cooch Behar will be held at Rash Mela Maidan. Banerjee may also hold an administrative review in the district on the occasion.

Political observers say the selection of Malda, Murshidabad, and Cooch Behar for the next round of rallies against the ongoing electoral roll revision in the state reflects the demographic profile of these districts.

Malda and Murshidabad have significant minority populations, while Cooch Behar has a sizeable Rajbanshi or Koch Rajbanshi community, many of whom shifted towards the Bharatiya Janata Party after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier this year, Murshidabad and parts of Malda saw communal tension and unrest after protests against the Waqf Amendment Act turned violent. The Calcutta High Court's remarks during its order for central armed police deployment in Murshidabad caused discomfort for the state administration.

Against this backdrop, CM Banerjee's address at the three rallies in Malda, Murshidabad, and Cooch Behar in a row will draw close attention.