Sudanese Army Thwarts RSF Attack on Babnousa City
(MENAFN) The Sudanese army announced Tuesday that it successfully thwarted an assault by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Babnousa city in West Kordofan state, located in the country's southern region.
In a statement posted on the US social media company, the army spokesman accused the RSF of continuously targeting Babnousa with artillery bombardment and "strategic drones," despite a unilateral ceasefire that the rebel group had previously declared.
Army forces "decisively repelled" a new attack that was launched on the city yesterday, the spokesman added.
According to the Babnousa Emergency Room, a local relief committee, around 177,000 residents have fled the city due to ongoing RSF bombardments on Babnousa, which has been under siege for over two years.
Military officials dismissed the ceasefire announced by the paramilitary faction and its allied forces as "nothing but a political and media ploy intended to cover up their field movements."
RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo declared on Nov. 24 a unilateral three-month truce in Sudan, even though his forces expanded control in Darfur and Kordofan states and carried out attacks on civilians.
The spokesperson affirmed the army's commitment to international humanitarian law, the protection of civilians, and the facilitation of humanitarian work, noting that "they will not allow the exploitation of the humanitarian situation as a cover for military movements that worsen the crisis."
No immediate comment from the RSF regarding the army statement was available.
Of Sudan's 18 states, the RSF controls all five states of the Darfur region in the west, except for some northern parts of North Darfur that remain under army control. The army, in turn, holds most areas of the remaining 13 states in the south, north, east, and center, including the capital, Khartoum.
The conflict between the Sudanese army and the RSF, which began in April 2023, has killed at least 40,000 people and displaced 12 million, according to the World Health Organization.
