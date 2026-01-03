UAE: Feeling Drained In Winter? It Has More To Do With Biology Than Willpower

Psychologists and psychiatrists told KT that when the weather turns colder in winter, many people feel slower or less energetic. This isn't a reflection of laziness or lack of motivation; rather, it's largely driven by biological factors.

Alex D, an engineer and a marketing executive at a fintech firm in Dubai, often finishes his work by 6pm, but by the time he packs up and steps out, the sun has already set. The sky is dark, office lights glow brighter, and the day feels like it has ended before he has.

“When I am out driving, I feel it's night already. By the time I reach home, my body feels so tired that I just feel like sleeping, even without breathing up,” said Alex.“It's strange because my workday is not longer, and I sleep the same hours, but my energy just drops.”

At home, Alex notices the change even more. Evenings that once felt active now feel slow. Motivation dips, small tasks feel heavier, and dinner sometimes feels like an effort.“I used to go for short walks or do things after work,” he said.“Now I just want to lie down. It feels like my body has already switched off, even though the clock says it's not that late.”

Alex's experience is far from unique. As winter sets in and daylight hours shorten in the UAE, some residents said that their evenings feel unusually draining.

The sun sets before the workday ends, commutes happen in darkness, and energy fades earlier than expected.

According to Dr Shaju George, a specialist psychiatrist at International Modern Hospital, winter light patterns can quietly disrupt the body's internal clock.

“In the UAE, during winter, the brain often misses strong morning and evening light signals,” he said.“Without these signals, the circadian rhythm, the body's natural timing system, slowly drifts. This affects when we feel alert and when we feel tired.”

He added that shorter daylight hours can cause melatonin, the hormone that prepares the body for sleep, to rise earlier than usual.“By 8 or 9pm, the body already wants to sleep,” he said.

“At the same time, missing bright morning light means cortisol, the hormone that helps us feel awake, doesn't rise strongly. So people feel low-energy throughout the day.”

This shift doesn't just affect sleep. Studies show that reduced daylight can lower sleep quality itself, leading to more night-time awakenings and less deep sleep.

“Even if people don't feel sleepy, their concentration, reaction time and mental sharpness can suffer the next day,” said Dr Shaju.“That brain fog many describe is real.”

Evening habits can unintentionally make things worse. Bright indoor lights and phone or TV screens emit blue-rich light that suppresses melatonin at the wrong time.“You end up delaying sleep while still feeling exhausted,” he said.“It creates a cycle of poor sleep and low mood the next day.”

For many residents, these changes feel emotional as much as physical. Dr Sneha John, a psychologist at Medcare Kamali Clinic, said that seasonal shifts often bring subtle but noticeable changes.

“It is common for individuals to notice a dip in energy or motivation as seasons change. Not everyone has a clinical condition, but many experience temporary changes that can be addressed with routine, light exposure and small lifestyle adjustments.”

Dr Sneha added that seasonal mood changes may be under-recognised in sunny countries like the UAE.“People don't expect this to happen here. But indoor work, long hours and limited natural light exposure can still affect mood and energy. Feeling this way does not mean someone is overreacting; it is a normal human response.”

From a psychiatric perspective, Dr Nada Omer, consultant psychiatrist at Burjeel Hospital, said that reduced daylight causes measurable changes in brain chemistry.

“When sunlight decreases, serotonin levels linked to mood can drop, while melatonin production increases. This affects energy, motivation and emotional balance. It happens even in sunny climates because the timing and duration of light exposure matter as much as the intensity,” she said.

She also mentioned that increased cravings, tiredness and emotional sensitivity are well-documented during winter months. However, there is an important difference between normal seasonal adjustment and when professional help is needed.

“If low mood persists most of the day, interferes with work or relationships, or lasts across seasons, it's time to seek support,” she said.

Experts stress that for most people, simple changes can help. Stepping outside for natural light within 30 minutes of waking, taking short outdoor walks during lunch breaks, dimming lights after sunset and reducing screen brightness in the evening can make a noticeable difference.