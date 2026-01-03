India's Chip Ambitions Gather Pace With 2026 Production Push

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Plans to turn India into a major semiconductor manufacturing hub are moving from policy to execution, with four companies scheduled to begin chip production during 2026 and the government setting its sights on becoming one of the world's leading producers by 2035. The transition marks a decisive phase for a country long dependent on imported chips but now seeking to embed itself in global electronics supply chains amid geopolitical realignments and rising demand for secure manufacturing bases.

The most advanced of the announced projects is the large-scale fabrication facility planned at Dholera in Gujarat, a joint venture between Tata Electronics and Taiwan's Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation. The plant, cleared with government backing and financial incentives under the Semiconductor Mission, is designed to manufacture mature-node chips used in automobiles, power electronics, consumer devices and industrial equipment. Construction work has progressed through 2025, with commercial production targeted to start the following year, according to timelines shared with policymakers and industry partners.

Alongside the Dholera fab, three other facilities are slated to commence output in 2026, primarily in the assembly, testing, marking and packaging segment. Micron Technology's ATMP plant at Sanand in Gujarat is expected to be the first major operational unit, focusing on memory products for global markets. Two domestic groups, Tata Electronics and Kaynes Semicon, are also developing advanced packaging facilities, while CG Power, in partnership with Japan's Renesas Electronics and Thailand's Stars Microelectronics, is setting up an outsourced semiconductor assembly and test unit in Gujarat. Together, these projects are intended to establish a foundational ecosystem rather than a single flagship plant.

Government officials argue that the emphasis on both fabrication and packaging reflects a deliberate strategy. While advanced-node fabs require decades of experience and heavy capital, mature-node manufacturing and packaging are seen as realistic entry points that align with India's strengths in engineering talent, scale and cost efficiency. Officials involved in the programme say the objective is to capture value across the semiconductor chain while gradually building capabilities for more complex processes.

Public funding has played a central role. Under the incentive framework, the central government is offering support covering up to half the project cost for approved semiconductor and display manufacturing units, with additional incentives from host states. The total committed investment across approved projects runs into tens of billions of dollars, according to official estimates, making it one of the most capital-intensive industrial initiatives undertaken in the country.

Industry analysts note that the timing coincides with a global rethinking of chip supply chains. Disruptions during the pandemic years, coupled with trade and technology tensions, prompted governments and companies to seek diversified manufacturing locations. India's pitch combines policy stability, a large domestic electronics market and strategic partnerships with established chipmakers. Executives at electronics firms say the presence of local chip production could shorten supply chains and reduce vulnerability to external shocks.

Challenges remain substantial. Semiconductor manufacturing demands ultra-reliable power, water and logistics, as well as a deep supplier base for chemicals, gases and equipment. Skills development is another constraint. While India produces large numbers of engineers, chip fabrication requires specialised expertise built through years of hands-on experience. To address this, training collaborations with overseas partners and academic institutions have been initiated, and several universities have launched semiconductor-focused programmes.

There is also scepticism about the 2035 ambition. Market researchers point out that becoming a“top” producer can be defined in different ways, whether by volume, value or technological sophistication. Countries such as Taiwan, South Korea and the United States dominate advanced-node manufacturing, while China has invested heavily across the value chain. India's near-term projects focus on mature technologies, which serve vast markets but command lower margins. Supporters counter that demand for such chips is set to remain strong due to electric vehicles, renewable energy systems and industrial automation.

