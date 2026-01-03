403
Two Dead as 6.5-Magnitude Quake Jolts Southern Mexico
(MENAFN) A powerful earthquake rattled southern Mexico early Friday morning, claiming two lives and leaving a dozen injured while triggering building evacuations across the capital, local officials confirmed.
A 50-year-old woman perished when her residence crumbled in Guerrero state, the temblor's ground zero, according to Evelyn Salgado, the state's governor.
Additionally, a man in his sixties died after falling and losing consciousness during an emergency evacuation in Benito Juarez municipality, Mexico City, official municipal records revealed.
Clara Brugada, head of government of Mexico City, reported via X that following activation of earthquake emergency procedures, the most recent assessment showed 12 people injured, as well as 18 complaints due to a lack of electrical supply in various neighborhoods.
She noted that authorities were assessing two structures for potential collapse danger, while conducting precautionary inspections of 34 buildings and five residential properties.
Mexico's National Seismological Service recorded the seismic event at 7:58 a.m. local time (1358 GMT), pinpointing its origin roughly 4 kilometers southwest of San Marcos in southern Guerrero state, at a relatively shallow depth of approximately 5 kilometers.
Throughout Mexico City, street-mounted public address systems activated the seismic early-warning network, broadcasting alerts multiple seconds before ground shaking reached the capital.
