Samsung Reshapes Bixby With Perplexity AI

Samsung is preparing a significant overhaul of its Bixby voice assistant by integrating technology from Perplexity AI, a move aimed at strengthening on-device intelligence across the Galaxy S26 smartphone range scheduled for 2026. The partnership reflects Samsung's push to reposition Bixby as a practical, search-driven assistant capable of delivering clearer answers and tighter control over handset functions, as competition in mobile artificial intelligence intensifies.

People familiar with the development say the revamped Bixby will draw on Perplexity's real-time search and summarisation capabilities, allowing the assistant to respond to queries with greater context and accuracy. Unlike earlier iterations that relied heavily on predefined commands, the new system is designed to interpret follow-up questions and maintain conversational continuity, a feature that has become central to user expectations shaped by generative AI tools.

Samsung's strategy marks a departure from Bixby's original positioning when it debuted in 2017 as a deeply integrated but limited assistant focused on device actions. Over time, that approach struggled to gain traction against rivals with stronger search intelligence. By incorporating Perplexity's technology, Samsung aims to blend conversational AI with its longstanding strength in device-level controls, creating an assistant that can both retrieve information and act on it within the operating system.

The move also reflects broader shifts in the mobile ecosystem, where manufacturers are increasingly partnering with specialised AI firms rather than building every capability in-house. Perplexity has built a reputation for delivering concise answers grounded in live web results, positioning itself as an alternative to traditional search engines. Integrating that approach into Bixby could allow Samsung to offer responses that feel more current and verifiable, addressing long-standing criticism that voice assistants often provide vague or outdated information.

Industry analysts say the upgrade places Samsung in more direct competition with assistants powered by large language models from major technology firms, including offerings tied to Google. While Google's Gemini ecosystem benefits from deep integration across Android services, Samsung is betting that tighter optimisation for its own hardware and software stack can deliver a differentiated experience. Executives have previously indicated that control over the user interface and data flow remains a strategic priority as AI features become central to smartphone value.

For users, the most visible changes are expected to include faster responses, improved handling of complex questions, and clearer explanations when Bixby performs actions such as adjusting settings, managing schedules, or interacting with third-party apps. Developers briefed on the roadmap say Samsung is also exploring ways to allow Bixby to cite the origin of certain factual answers, an approach aligned with Perplexity's emphasis on transparency, though the company has not publicly detailed how this would appear in the consumer interface.

The timing of the overhaul is notable. Smartphone makers are under pressure to demonstrate tangible benefits from AI beyond novelty features, as hardware innovation alone has slowed. By anchoring Bixby's revival to a flagship device cycle in 2026, Samsung is signalling that software intelligence will be a headline feature rather than a background enhancement. That stance mirrors a wider industry trend where AI capabilities increasingly shape purchasing decisions in premium segments.

Samsung has not disclosed financial terms of the collaboration or whether the integration will be exclusive. However, people close to the matter suggest the arrangement allows flexibility for Samsung to continue working with multiple AI partners, preserving leverage as the market evolves. Perplexity, meanwhile, gains access to Samsung's vast global user base, offering scale that few independent AI startups can match.

The competitive implications extend beyond voice assistants. Enhanced on-device AI could influence how users search, shop, and manage information on their phones, potentially shifting engagement away from traditional app-based workflows. That prospect has drawn attention from regulators and platform operators alike, as control over search and discovery remains a sensitive issue in digital markets.

