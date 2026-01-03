Minor Earthquake Hits Musandam Region In Oman, UAE's NCM Reports

UAE's National Centre of Meteorology recorded a 2.2-magnitude tremor in south of Musandam on January 3, at 10.43 UAE time.

Musandam lies to the south of the Strait of Hormuz and is mainly governed by Oman as the Musandam Governorate, with certain parts governed by the UAE, including Ras Al Khaimah and parts of Dibba.

Recently, magnitude 2.9 earthquake struck the south of Musandam on Sunday, December 28, NCM's National Seismic Network reported.

The tremor occurred at 4:44 a.m. UAE time at a depth of 5 km and was lightly felt by residents in the UAE, though authorities confirmed it caused no damage.

While the UAE is not situated in a major earthquake zone, minor tremors are occasionally felt due to its proximity to the Zagros mountain range, one of the world's most seismically active regions.

Earlier in 2025, on August 22, a magnitude 3.3 quake shook the Safad area in Fujairah.

Similarly, on November 4, a magnitude 4.6 earthquake hit the south of Musandam, with tremors felt across the Emirates. With neighbouring countries such as Iran, Iraq, and Oman frequently experiencing seismic activity, occasional tremors are not uncommon in the UAE.