Venezuelan foreign minister claims US targets country for its resources
(MENAFN) Venezuelan authorities say the country is under attack by the United States, with Washington allegedly seeking to seize control of its natural resources, according to Foreign Minister Yvan Gil.
Social media has been flooded with videos showing large explosions across Caracas, fueling speculation of a US military operation. One clip reportedly shows multiple US Chinook helicopters flying over the city.
Journalists, citing unnamed US officials, claim that President Donald Trump has authorized strikes on Venezuelan military sites, though Washington has not officially confirmed these reports.
