Zelensky Arrives In Ireland On His First Official Visit
“Honoured to welcome President Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska to Ireland,” he wrote.
Martin emphasized that support for the Ukrainian people, who are fighting for their freedom and democracy, remains unwavering.
The local newspaper, The Irish Times, adds that the plane carrying Zelensky and his wife landed at Dublin Airport late in the evening at around 11 p.m. local time.
It is noted that the President of Ukraine has scheduled high-level meetings in Ireland, as well as an appearance in parliament, participation in the opening ceremony of the Ireland-Ukraine Economic Forum, and a meeting with the Ukrainian community.Read also: White House: US administration very optimistic about peace talks in Ukraine
As reported by Ukrinform, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is making his first official visit to Irelan on Tuesday, December 2.
Illustrative photo: Office of the President
