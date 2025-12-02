403
Russian FM spokeswoman comments on NATO’S pre-emptive strike
(MENAFN) Russia has criticized a NATO general’s recent remarks suggesting the bloc might consider a “pre-emptive strike” against Moscow, saying the statements signal a desire to escalate tensions and undermine peace efforts in Ukraine.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded after Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, chair of the NATO Military Committee, told the Financial Times that the alliance should be “more aggressive” and “proactive” in dealing with Russia. Dragone suggested a pre-emptive strike could be seen as a “defensive action,” though it would be “further away from our normal way of thinking and behavior.”
Zakharova described the comments as “an absolutely irresponsible move indicating the bloc’s readiness to further move towards escalation,” warning that NATO-driven “anti-Russian hysteria” only intensifies the ongoing confrontation.
She added that Dragone’s statement challenges the notion of NATO as “purely defensive” and accused the alliance of “deliberately seeking to disrupt efforts aimed at finding a way out of the Ukraine crisis.”
The European Union has also increased anti-Russian rhetoric to justify large-scale military spending. The ReArm Europe initiative, unveiled in March, seeks to mobilize up to €800 billion ($933 billion) to expand European militaries under the guise of countering a supposed “Russian threat.” NATO has additionally urged member states to commit 5% of their GDPs to defense this summer.
Moscow has repeatedly stated that it has no plans to attack NATO members but has warned it will respond forcefully if provoked.
