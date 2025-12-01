Kashi Tamil Sangamam: Fourth Edition Begins Today

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) The fourth edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, a cultural and educational exchange programme between Tamil Nadu and Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), will begin on Tuesday and run from December 2 to 15 this year.

Launched in 2022, the initiative seeks to rekindle the ancient civilisational, linguistic, and spiritual ties linking Tamil Nadu and Kashi (Varanasi).

Ahead of the inauguration, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his enthusiasm for the event on X.

“I will witness the fourth edition of 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam', a vibrant expression of Ek Bharat–Shreshtha Bharat, beginning today in the sacred city of Varanasi, the abode of Baba Vishwanath,” he posted.

“This grand event, commencing with the theme 'Let us Learn Tamil', will once again serve as a medium to weave together the culture and traditions of North and South India into a single thread. Under the guidance of the esteemed Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, today's 'New India' is at the pinnacle of Vedic and cultural consciousness,” he added.

The first edition in 2022, held over nearly a month, saw enthusiastic participation from scholars, students, artists and pilgrims from both states. The third edition, initially planned for December 2024, was later rescheduled and conducted from February 15 to 24, 2025.

Officials have confirmed that the upcoming fourth edition will open in Varanasi on December 2, with the concluding ceremony to be held at Rameswaram, symbolically linking the sacred northern and southern ends of the Indian subcontinent.

This year's theme,“Learn Tamil”, highlights the richness of the Tamil language and its classical literary heritage, with a particular focus on engaging students from northern states. Educational institutions in both Varanasi and Tamil Nadu will organise interactive sessions, language-learning workshops, and cultural programmes exploring Tamil's contributions to Indian knowledge systems and its linguistic legacy.

Part of the Centre's broader Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative, the Kashi Tamil Sangamam aims to strengthen cultural unity and national integration through collaboration in education, art, and heritage studies. Over previous editions, the programme has facilitated student exchanges, traditional art showcases, spiritual yatras, and research discussions on shared heritage, including connections between Shaivite traditions in Kashi and Tamil temples.

This year's schedule will also feature folk performances, traditional cuisine fairs, and temple-heritage tours designed to immerse participants in the living traditions of Tamil and Kashi cultures.

Organisers expect strong participation from universities, cultural bodies, and government departments of both Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.