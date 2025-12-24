403
Norway Unveils Blood Test to Identify Alzheimer’s Brain Changes
(MENAFN) Norway has, for the first time, begun utilizing blood examinations to detect brain alterations linked to Alzheimer’s disease, according to a news agency on Tuesday.
These tests, now offered in hospitals to patients exhibiting cognitive difficulties, measure the presence of a protein associated with Alzheimer’s.
A recent investigation led by Stavanger University Hospital reviewed more than 11,000 blood samples from individuals aged 57 and above.
Findings revealed that one in three Norwegians over the age of 70 show Alzheimer’s-related brain changes, with over 60% of those older than 90 affected.
Specialists explained that this blood test provides a simpler and less invasive option compared to earlier techniques, which required spinal taps.
Authorities are working to make the test available through general practitioners, potentially enhancing early diagnosis and preventive care.
New treatments designed to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s, including Leqembi and Kisunla, are expected to be evaluated in Norway soon, though their expense and hospital-based administration remain obstacles.
