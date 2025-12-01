Prohoster Launches A Line Of High-Performance Dedicated Servers In Poland

MENAFN - GetNews)ProHoster, a leading European hosting solutions provider, today announced the launch of its new line of high-performance dedicated servers strategically located in Gdansk, Poland. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the company's commitment to delivering enterprise-grade infrastructure solutions across Central and Eastern Europe.

The newly launched dedicated server infrastructure is designed to meet the growing demand for reliable, high-speed hosting solutions in the region. Businesses and organizations looking to rent a dedicated server in Poland can now access cutting-edge hardware configurations optimized for maximum performance, security, and scalability.

"Poland has emerged as a strategic technology hub in Europe, and we're thrilled to expand our infrastructure footprint in this dynamic market," said Adrian Keller, spokesperson for ProHoster. "Our Gdansk data center facility offers clients exceptional connectivity, low latency, and robust infrastructure that meets the most demanding business requirements."

The new servers in Poland feature state-of-the-art Intel and AMD processors, enterprise-grade SSD and NVMe storage options, and flexible RAM configurations up to 512GB. Each server comes with guaranteed 99.9% uptime, DDoS protection, and 24/7 technical support from ProHoster's experienced team of system administrators.

ProHoster's Polish infrastructure is particularly well-suited for businesses targeting Central and Eastern European markets, gaming companies requiring low-latency connections, e-commerce platforms handling high transaction volumes, and enterprises seeking GDPR-compliant hosting solutions within the European Union.

The dedicated servers are housed in a Tier III certified data center equipped with redundant power supplies, advanced cooling systems, and multiple network carriers ensuring optimal connectivity throughout Europe and beyond. Clients benefit from direct access to major internet exchange points, resulting in superior network performance and reduced latency.

"We understand that every business has unique requirements," Keller added. "Whether clients need to buy a server in Poland for resource-intensive applications, big data processing, or hosting mission-critical websites, our Polish infrastructure delivers the performance and reliability they demand."

ProHoster offers flexible billing options, including monthly and annual payment plans, with no setup fees on selected configurations. The company's transparent pricing model and customizable server specifications enable businesses of all sizes to find solutions that align with their technical requirements and budget constraints.

The launch of dedicated servers in Poland complements ProHoster's existing infrastructure across multiple European locations, reinforcing the company's position as a comprehensive hosting solutions provider. Clients can manage their servers through an intuitive control panel with full root access, allowing complete customization and control over their hosting environment.

For more information about ProHoster's dedicated server solutions in Poland or to explore available configurations, visit or contact Adrian Keller at....

About ProHoster

ProHoster is a Netherlands-based hosting solutions provider specializing in dedicated servers, VPS hosting, and cloud infrastructure across Europe. With a focus on performance, reliability, and customer satisfaction, ProHoster delivers enterprise-grade hosting solutions to businesses worldwide.

Contact:

Adrian Keller ProHoster

Email:...

Website: