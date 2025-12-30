Qatar Closely Monitors Developments In Yemen, Reaffirms Support For Stability

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the State of Qatar is following with keen interest the developments and ongoing events in the sisterly Republic of Yemen.

The statement added that“Qatar affirms its full support for the legitimate Yemeni government and stresses the importance of preserving Yemen's unity and territorial integrity, safeguarding the interests of the brotherly Yemeni people, and realizing their aspirations for security, stability, and development. The Ministry underlined Qatar's firm position in support of the Yemeni people and their legitimate aspirations for security, stability and development.”

The Ministry affirmed that the security of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the security of the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) constitute an inseparable part of the security of the State of Qatar, reflecting the deep-rooted fraternal ties and shared destiny that unite the GCC states.

It commended the statements issued by the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the sisterly United Arab Emirates, which reflect a commitment to prioritizing the interests of the region, strengthening the principles of good neighborliness, and adhering to the foundations and principles upon which the GCC Charter is based.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated that the State of Qatar remains at the forefront of countries supporting all efforts aimed at promoting dialogue and diplomacy, as the most effective means of achieving prosperity, security, and stability for the region and its peoples.