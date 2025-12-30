JAECOO J8 SHS Set To Elevate Performance, Efficiency And Modern Luxury With Powerful 7-Seater SUV

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai – OMODA&JAECOO UAE is setting the stage for one of the most exciting hybrid SUV introductions in the region with an exclusive preview of the JAECOO J8 SHS (Super Hybrid System) Performance variant. With its cutting-edge hybrid technology, exceptional horsepower, extended electric range, and available '7-seat configuration', the J8 SHS sets a new benchmark in the UAE's hybrid SUV segment.

The JAECOO J8 SHS (Super Hybrid System) is available in two variants – Luxury and Performance – both equipped with a refined '1.5T GDI engine' paired with an advanced '3 Dedicated Hybrid Transmission'.

The standout 'Performance' variant delivers segment-leading capabilities, featuring a combined output of 596hp, peak torque of 915Nm, an AWD drivetrain, and acceleration from 0–100 km/h in just 5.8 seconds.

This positions the J8 SHS (Super Hybrid System) as one of the most powerful hybrid SUVs available, offering exhilarating performance and confidence across all terrains.

The 362hp, 605Nm, FWD, and 9.0-second acceleration – ideal for effortless everyday driving with extended electric range of Up to 80 km (EV Mode).

The JAECOO J8 SHS (Super Hybrid System) integrates advanced dual and triple electric motor systems, ensuring exceptional EV performance.

Combined Output: 596 hp

Peak Torque: 915 Nm

Drivetrain: AWD

0–100 km/h: 5.8 seconds Electric Range: 160 km (EV mode) – one of the longest in its class

Electric Motors: Front dual motor

Battery Capacity: 19.43 kWh

Electric Range: 80 km (EV mode)

These capabilities allow drivers to enjoy long-distance electric driving while retaining the full convenience of hybrid power.

The JAECOO J8 SHS (Super Hybrid System) caters to the needs of families, professionals, and adventure seekers with its available 7-seat layout. Offering ample space, premium materials, and intelligent cabin technology, the interior is designed for elevated comfort and convenience on every journey.

As part of its ongoing commitment to the UAE market, OMODA&JAECOO will host an exclusive SHS Night event in Dubai. The showcase will feature the brand's complete range of new-energy models, including the JAECOO J7 SHS, JAECOO J8 SHS, OMODA C7 SHS, and OMODA C5 HEV. The JAECOO J8 SHS (Super Hybrid System) will also be officially launched during this mid-January event, giving UAE customers an exclusive first look at the brand's latest hybrid innovation.

Speaking about the global debut, Shawn Xu, Chief Executive Officer of OMODA&JAECOO Automobile International, said:“The JAECOO J8 SHS (Super Hybrid System) represents our commitment to pushing boundaries in intelligent mobility. With exceptional performance, extended EV capabilities, and versatile seven-seat comfort, we are delivering a vehicle tailored to the dynamic lifestyles of modern drivers. The UAE is an important market for us, and the JAECOO J8 SHS (Super Hybrid System) is a testament to our vision of bringing advanced, sustainable, and premium automotive experiences to the region.”

With the launch of the JAECOO J8 SHS (Super Hybrid System), OMODA&JAECOO UAE strengthens its presence in the region's rapidly growing sustainable mobility landscape. Combining class-leading performance, best-in-class EV range, and family-friendly design, the J8 SHS is poised to set new standards in the premium hybrid SUV segment.