Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Info. Ministry: Information On External Affairs Must Be Sought From Official Authorities

2025-12-30 03:02:41
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 30 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Information on Tuesday urged the local media and social media users to get information and statements related to external affairs from the official Kuwaiti Government authorities.
The ministry emphasized in a statement necessity to abide by statements made by the official authorities for sake of ensuring credibility of the media content and preserving professional criteria that regulate the media.
Moreover, it noted necessity of adhering to the regulations of the media profession and its ethics. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

