Ministry Of Justice Publishes New Issue Of Legal, Judicial Journal

Doha: The Ministry of Justice's (MoJ) Legal and Judicial Studies Center has published a new issue of the legal and judicial journal, featuring analytical and comparative legal studies and research, commentary on Qatari legislation, as well as rulings and fatwas issued by the Court of Cassation.

Director of the Center for Legal and Judicial Studies, Dr. Abdullah Hamad Al Khaldi, said that the new issue highlighted a number of consequential fatwas issued by the MoJ's Department of Fatwa, addressing disputes between the department and employees.

The issue came with more informative content than previous editions, focusing on addressing legal issues germane to the interests of community members and legal practitioners, aligning its content with best academic and scientific practices, in addition to combining legal research and commentary within a single chapter, Dr. Al Khaldi noted.

Al Khaldi pointed out that the new issue seeks to enrich Qatari legal libraries with an informative addition that ultimately benefits legal researchers and all legal segments, thereby contributing to strengthening awareness of statutory provisions and disseminating scientific research in this critical field.

The research subjects ranged from criminal enforcement of environmental protection laws, legal nature of treasury management agreements between banks and their customers, cyber‐extortion, legal assistance for indigent persons, political offenses, to protection of the right to liberty.

In the Fatwas chapter, the magazine drilled down on an array of critical cases, such as the employee's conflicting interests with the employer when it comes to government tenders, as well as the public employee's entitlement to receive a retirement paycheck upon appointment and reappointment in cases of regular and permanent work.

Overall, this published issue broadly aligns with the MoJ's vision, which is laser-focused on critical cases and keeping up with Qatar National Vision 2030, fulfilling the legal needs for development, environmental, and social objectives, as well as promoting legal culture and engaging researchers and academics in nurturing the Qatari legal experience.

In addition, the new issue included updates to chapters and their scientific connotations, presenting the legal subject in a simplified and easy-to-digest manner, by showcasing studies and research to provide easy access to legal information for all community members, researchers, and specialists.