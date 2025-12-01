Media Advisory: Inuit-Led Infrastructure Project Advances Canada's Arctic Sovereignty
IQALUIT, Nunavut, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Qikiqtarjuaq Deep Sea Port Project is a strategic piece of Arctic infrastructure in Nunavut that will significantly enhance Canada's Arctic accessibility, operational preparedness, and sovereignty. Project partners are in Ottawa seeking federal support to advance this shovel-ready, Inuit-led construction project that will begin construction in June 2026.
Media are invited to attend a press conference with leadership from the Qikiqtaaluk Corporation, the majority Inuit-owner, and their joint venture partner, Arctic Economic Development Corporation to learn more about this project.
Details
Who:
- Harry Flaherty, President, Qikiqtaaluk Corporation (QCorp) John Risley, Chairman, Arctic Economic Development Corporation (AEDC) Sean Leet, Director, Arctic Economic Development Corporation (AEDC) Jeff Maurice, Vice-President, Partnership Arctic Economic Development Corporation (AEDC)
Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025
Time: 11:00 am
Location: Canadian Parliamentary Press Gallery, Room 135-B, West Block, Parliament Hill, Ottawa
