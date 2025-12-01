Bath & Body Works To Present At The Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference
A live audio webcast will be available at the time of the event and may be accessed through the Events and Presentations section of the company's website at . The webcast will be archived and available at the same location for 90 days after the conclusion of the live event.
ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS
Home of America's Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company's predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables it to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at 1,934 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada, 544 international franchised locations and an online storefront at bathandbodyworks (as of November 1, 2025).
For further information, please contact:
Bath & Body Works, Inc.:
Investor Relations
Luke Long
...
Media Relations
Emmy Beach
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment