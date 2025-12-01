​​Bitcoin Price Falls Amid Risk-Off Mood: ETF Outflows, Volatility And Key Resistance Levels​

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) ​​​Bitcoin drops amid risk-off sentiment

​Bitcoin (BTC) has had a rough start to December, sliding below $86,000.00 in early trading as risk-off sentiment and broad market weakness weighed on demand for the world's largest cryptocurrency.

​The drop marked one of the steepest daily declines in a month, reflecting both investor caution and the wider unwind of speculative assets.

​In recent days, the crypto market attempted a rebound: Bitcoin briefly climbed back toward $92,000.00 as equities gained some strength and risk appetite returned modestly - a recovery that underscores how sensitive BTC remains to broader financial-market dynamics.

​Despite this bounce, analysts remain concerned that the crypto bear cycle may persist, especially as institutional outflows from spot Bitcoin ETFs continue to pressure liquidity and demand.

​The path could remain choppy - with volatility continuing to reflect uncertainty in interest-rate expectations and broader market sentiment.

​Meanwhile, voices from the crypto-industry highlight the structural stresses behind the price action. Executives at major firms have pointed to ongoing deleveraging, risk-averse positioning and integration between crypto and traditional risk assets as factors amplifying Bitcoin's current drawdown.

​In this environment, many investors are re-evaluating Bitcoin's short-term appeal, even while some remain confident in its long-term store-of-value narrative.

​In short, over the past few weeks Bitcoin has oscillated between sharp drops and tentative rebounds, as macroeconomic uncertainty, risk sentiment and liquidity dynamics continue to dominate price action.

​Whether this choppy phase develops into a sustainable recovery - or further downside - may depend on external economic signals, institutional flows and whether confidence returns to risk assets.

​Bitcoin bearish case:

​While the 28 November high at $93,104.72 isn't overcome on a daily chart closing basis, downside momentum remains dominant with the $80,000 zone remaining in sight.

​Bitcoin bullish case:

​Were Bitcoin to experience a bullish reversal which would take it above its 28 November high at $93,104.72 on a daily chart closing basis, the psychological $100,000.00 region may be revisited. For the bulls to be back in control, though, the 11 November high at $107,461.75 would need to be exceeded.

Bitcoin daily candlestick chart

This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients. See full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.