Jordan Examines Framework For Football Club Privatization

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 30 (Petra) – Minister of Youth Raed Adwan on Sunday chaired a meeting of the national committee tasked with studying and formulating the general framework for the project to privatize football clubs.The committee includes Jordan Football Association Deputy President Marwan Juma, Secretary-General Samar Nassar, Licensing Committee Chair Ramzi Nozha, and representatives from the ministries of Local Administration, Finance and Investment, as well as the Greater Amman Municipality.The meeting discussed mechanisms for the general framework of the football club privatization project and the application of global best practices to advance the football ecosystem, encourage private-sector investment in sports, and translate Royal directives aimed at developing the Kingdom's sports sector.Committee members underscored the importance of empowering clubs, implementing sound financial and administrative governance, examining optimal privatization models, and developing the required legislation, with the goal of amending the Clubs and Youth Entities Regulation and establishing standards governing sports activities in clubs.