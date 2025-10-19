Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Combat Losses In Ukraine Up By 1,000 Over Past Day

2025-10-19 02:12:38
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook.

As of October 19, Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed: 11,268 (+1) enemy tanks, 23,399 (+3) armored fighting vehicles, 33,834 (+45) artillery systems, 1,524 (+2) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,228 (+0) air defense systems, 428 (+0) aircraft, 346 (+0) helicopters, 71,967 (+444) tactical-level UAVs, 3,864 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships/boats, one (+0) submarine, 64,798 (+126) vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,980 (+0) units of special equipment.



 Read also: Ukrainian drones smash Russian shelters and communication hub in Kursk sector

As Ukrinform reported, on October 18, there were 116 combat engagements along the front line, with about a third occurring in the Pokrovsk sector.

