Hanu-Man To Baby: 5 National Award-Winning Telugu Films And Where To Watch Them On OTT
Missed watching National Award-winning Telugu films in theaters? Want to catch them now? Find out which OTT platforms are currently streaming these award-winning Telugu movies.
The 71st National Film Awards saw Telugu cinema shine. From "Bhagavanth Kesari" to smaller films like "Balagam" and "Baby," Telugu films won national recognition. Want to watch these award-winning movies? Let's find out which OTT platforms they're currently streaming on.
Bhagavanth Kesari
"Bhagavanth Kesari," the Best Telugu Film, was directed by Anil Ravipudi. Starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Sreeleela, and Kajal Aggarwal, it's available on Amazon Prime Video. The film also recently won Telangana's Gaddar Awards.
Hanu-Man
"Hanu-Man," starring Teja Sajja, won two National Awards: Best Stunt Choreography (Nandu, Prithvi) and Best Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics. Directed by Prashanth Varma, it's streaming on ZEE5.
Balagam
"Balagam," directed by Jabardasth comedian Venu, features the hit title song 'Urupalletooru.' Kasarla Shyam, who wrote the song, won Best Lyricist. Starring Priyadarshi and Kavya Kalyanram, this film, with over 100 international awards, is on Amazon Prime Video.
Gandhi Tata Chetu
Sukriti Veni, daughter of star director Sukumar, won Best Child Artist for her performance in "Gandhi Tata Chetu." The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and ETV Win.
Baby
"Baby," directed by Sai Rajesh, won two National Awards: Best Screenplay (Neelam Sai Rajesh) and Best Male Singer (PVNS Rohit for 'Premistunna'). Starring Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin, it's on Aha.
