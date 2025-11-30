North Korea Says Air Force To Bolster Nuclear Deterrent

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has declared that the country's air force will play a central role in reinforcing Pyongyang's nuclear deterrent, state media KCNA reported on Saturday as the military marked the 80th anniversary of its founding.

KCNA reported that Kim, attending the ceremony with his young daughter, urged the air force to“firmly suppress and control” all enemy surveillance operations and potential military provocations.

During the event, Kim and his daughter inspected an airborne early-warning aircraft as well as newly displayed unmanned aerial systems, according to the report.

Kim also announced that the air force would be equipped with new strategic assets, though he provided no additional details on the capabilities or timeline.

North Korean officials have repeatedly framed the air force as a pillar of national defense, particularly in countering foreign intelligence activities and supporting the country's broader nuclear strategy.

The comments come as tensions on the Korean Peninsula remain high, with Pyongyang accelerating weapons development and highlighting improvements in its aerial and reconnaissance units.

Analysts say Kim's remarks are intended to showcase military modernization and signal that North Korea is prepared to respond to what it views as growing external threats.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram