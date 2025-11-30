Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbek Delegation In Kabul To Boost Agricultural Cooperation

2025-11-30 04:00:20
KABUL (Pajhwok): An Uzbek delegation comprising government officials and private-sector representatives arrived in Kabul on Sunday, the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MoAIL) said.

In a statement, MoAIL said the delegation - led by Uzbekistan's deputy minister of agriculture - travelled to Kabul to explore opportunities for technical cooperation and expand agricultural trade between the two countries.

According to the ministry, the delegation is scheduled to meet Afghan agriculture officials and private-sector representatives to discuss enhanced cooperation, exchange experiences and identify joint opportunities in the fields of agriculture and livestock.

The statement added that the visit aims to assess areas for technical collaboration, boost agricultural trade, and strengthen bilateral engagement between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan.

