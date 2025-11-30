Gujarat Ensures Fertiliser Supply For Rabi Season, Appeals To Farmers Not To Fall For Rumours
According to the Agriculture Directorate, Gujarat currently has over 2.08 lakh metric tonnes of urea and 49,000 metric tonnes of DAP (Di-Ammonium Phosphate) available for farmers. The state has been receiving steady supplies, with 12,500 metric tonnes of urea delivered over the last three days alone. Another 22,000 metric tonnes is scheduled to reach various districts next week.
For the ongoing Rabi period (October 2025 to March 2026), the Centre has allocated 13.90 lakh MT of urea and 2.90 lakh MT of DAP to Gujarat. Of this, 5.48 lakh MT of urea and 2.18 lakh MT of DAP have already arrived in the state. Farmers have so far used 3.44 lakh MT of urea and 1.68 lakh MT of DAP this season, leaving substantial stocks in district warehouses.
Supplies are being sent out in accordance with district-wise requirements, with seven railway rake points currently operational for distribution. The Agriculture Directorate has appealed to farmers to purchase fertilisers only as per their actual need and avoid unnecessary stocking, emphasising that supply is adequate and closely monitored.
Officials reiterated that the state has more than enough fertiliser to meet Rabi demand and urged farmers to ignore false claims suggesting shortages.
In Gujarat, there are approximately 53.2 lakh farmers as per the 2015-16 agricultural census. These farmers cultivate a varied range of crops -- the state is known for major produce such as cotton, groundnut, wheat, rice, maize, mustard, sesame, pulses, fruits and vegetables.
The farmers cultivate a diverse mix of crops shaped by the state's varied agro-climatic zones, from arid Kutch to fertile central and southern belts.
The state is a major producer of cotton, often called its“white gold,” along with large quantities of groundnut, sesame, castor, and other oilseeds. In the Saurashtra and North Gujarat regions, farmers grow wheat, jowar, bajra, and gram, while central and South Gujarat support extensive rice and sugarcane cultivation due to better irrigation.
The state also leads in spices like cumin, fennel, and coriander, and has thriving horticulture, producing mangoes (notably Kesar), bananas, sapota, guava, and vegetables such as onions, tomatoes, and brinjals.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment